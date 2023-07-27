Should you pick the Sightseeing or Studious path for Adventures Near and Far Timed Research in Pokémon Go?

Picking a path is typically a big deal in most video games, but Pokémon Go has a unique way of sending players toward specific objectives. This is why players should know what they are getting into before deciding to select the Sightseeing or Studious Adventure path during Pokémon Go’s Adventure Week 2023.

There is a lot of content live during Adventure Week this year, such as multiple lines of research, four Collection Challenges, and Mega Tyranitar appearing in Mega Raids for the first time. All of this is live from July 27 to Aug. 2, though you should be proactive in trying to knock some of the research and challenges out early if you can.

Unlike some previous events that featured a branched path, Niantic is not really pushing players to pick their type of adventure this time around.

Regardless of which patch you pick, you will still see all of the same increased spawns, event raids, and other bonuses as every other player participating in the event. That doesn’t mean your choice isn’t important, however, since it will change how you need to play in order to complete the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research.

All of Pokémon Go’s currently-available first-stage fossil Pokémon. Image via Niantic

Which path should you choose for Pokémon Go’s Adventures Near and Far Timed Research?

Niantic kept things clean-cut for the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research, making it so the first page is simple to complete and you can get right to the meat of the research by selecting your path.

Starting with the Sightseeing Adventure path, you will see research tasks pop up that involve hatching Eggs while catching a specific number of Pokémon.

Related: All Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023 Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks and rewards

Meanwhile, the Studious Adventurepath wants you to catch fewer Pokémon but focus on different species. You will also have less control with this choice because two of the research tasks require you to complete Field Research too, meaning there is an element of RNG to part of your track—even if it isn’t that big of a deal.

I will personally be going with the Sightseeing Adventure path to avoid the Field Research RNG and complete everything faster, but both choices will get you to the same ending.

The reason I didn’t mention any major changes here is simply because the only part of the Adventures Near and Far Timed Research that changes based on your path decision is a handful of research tasks. All of the rewards and Pokémon encounters remain the exact same. You have until Aug. 2 at 8pm local time to complete all of the Adventure Week research before it goes away.

About the author