How to complete all Adventure Week 2023 Fossil Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

Have you ever gone outside and collected rocks? Well, that’s what Niantic wants you to do for Pokémon Go’s Adventure Week 2023 event since all four Collection Challenges revolve around Fossil Pokémon.

From July 27 to Aug. 2, players will encounter more Rock-types in the wild and raids. This includes Mega Tyranitar making its debut in Mega Raids and plenty of Fossil Pokémon running around—which tied directly into the Collection Challenges and Timed Research too.

In fact, every first-stage Fossil Pokémon, including Aerodactyl is spawning in the wild more frequently. Tyrunt and Amaura can also be encountered as Shinies for the first time too.

You will want to catch as many Fossil Pokémon as possible during this event, both because they are rare Pokémon and since they will net you even more rewards in fossil-themed Collection Challenges. There are four different ones in total, all tied to a pair of Fossil Pokémon you can find in Gen I, Gen III, Gen IV, and Gen V—the Gen VI fossils are just featured Pokémon so don’t worry about it since you will encounter plenty of them anyway.

Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: How to complete every event-exclusive Collection Challenge

How to complete the Dome & Helix Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Kabuto

Evolve a Kabuto into Kabutops

Catch an Omanyte

Evolve an Omanyte into Omastar

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust and a Tyrunt encounter

How to complete the Root & Claw Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch an Anorith

Evolve an Anorith into Armaldo

Catch a Lileep

Evolve a Lileep into Cradily

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust and an Amaura encounter

Related: All Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023 Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks and rewards

How to complete the Skull & Armor Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Shieldon

Evolve a Shieldon into Bastiodon

Catch a Cranidos

Evolve a Cranidos into Rampardos

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust and a Tyrunt encounter

How to complete the Cover & Plume Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch an Archen

Evolve an Archen into Archeops

Catch a Tirtouga

Evolve a Tirtouga into Carracosta

Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust and an Amaura encounter

Completing this Collection Challenge might take some time, depending on how much you play during the event, but don’t forget to check out the Timed Research and pick the path you want to adventure down.

About the author