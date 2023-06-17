All Daytime and Nighttime boosted spawns for Pokémon Go’s Solstice Horizons event

As part of the new Solstice Horizons event, Niantic is swapping what Pokémon spawn in Pokémon Go depending on the time of day. This adds to the appeal of playing at times you might normally keep the app closed, though the timeliness of these boosted spawns can be confusing.

According to Niantic, while the event is running from June 16 to 25, players will see certain Pokémon spawning more frequently during the day or evening. This includes Solrock and Lunatone, which both appear globally in those respective segments for the duration of the event.

Despite that distinction being a key part of the event and tying into both Collection Challenges and Special Research, there is no direct time given for when the swaps happen. As a result, players around the world are already confused about why some Pokémon are spawning at certain times when it feels like the boosted odds should have swapped over.

It’s gone 9:30pm and past sunset here and the night spawns haven’t started yet for the new Pokémon GO event.



If they don’t last into the morning beyond sunrise then this could be a problem for a lot of players in northern hemisphere who will be unable to do the night challenge. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 16, 2023

Regardless of the hour that spawns shift, we do know which Pokémon species are featured during the Solstice Horizons’ Daytime and Nighttime cycles, so here is a full list of the Pokémon you will encounter during each.

Full list of Solstice Horizons Daytime and Nighttime boosted spawns in Pokémon Go

Any Pokémon on this list with an asterisk next to it can be encountered as a Shiny.

Daytime Boosted Encounters

Ledyba*

Murkrow*

Solrock*

Drifloon*

Purrloin*

Sewaddle

Cottonee*

Petilil

Fomantis* Shiny debut

Hisuian Sneasel

Nighttime Boosted Encounters

Oddish*

Spinarak*

Misdreavus*

Lunatone*

Stunky

Venipede*

Foongus*

Phantump

Fomantis* Shiny debut

Sneasel*

With this list, you know exactly which Pokémon are locked to certain portions of the Solstice Horizons event, though you also probably could just look at the two Collection Challenges that are available to complete too.

