Persona 3 system requirements: PC specifications

Persona 3 Reload is releasing quite soon for various platforms—including the PC. You might be wondering what requirements you will need from a technological perspective if you are planning on playing the game on the PC.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at the specifications that you need to play Persona 3 Reload on the PC ahead of its much-anticipated launch.

What is the file size for Persona 3 Reload on PC?

Persona 3 Reload is a 30 GB file on the PC. Image via ATLUS.

Persona 3 Reload requires 30 GB of free space to be installed and played on your computer hard drive. This is a pretty small size all things considered, especially when you compare it to the kind of file sizes that some games can have these days.

Some games have updates that are much bigger than 30 GB, so this size for an entire game is quite manageable. Because of this reasonable size, you hopefully won’t have to do much to make the space that you need for Persona 3 Reload on your computer or gaming laptop.

Persona 3 Reload minimum system requirements for PC

The minimum PC requirements for Persona 3 Reload are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5- 2300, AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB; AMD Radeon HD 7859, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage 30 GB available space

Additional notes: Performance Target: 720p, low graphics setting, @30 FPS

Persona 3 Reload recommended system requirements for PC

Let’s now check out the recommended requirements for Persona 3 Reload on the PC.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7- 4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB, AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage 30 GB available space

Additional notes: Performance Target: 1080p, high graphics setting, @60 FPS

So there you have everything that you need to know about the specifications that you will need to preload and play Persona 3 Reload on the PC. Thankfully, the relatively small 30 GB file size should mean that you won’t have to spend too long moving files around to make space for the JRPG.

For more information on the PC version of Persona 3 Reload, make sure to check out the official page for the game over on Steam.