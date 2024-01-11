All Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses

If you’re looking forward to the remake of 2006’s Persona 3—Persona 3 Reload—, then you might be thinking about if you want to pre-order the game and if so, what edition you want to get your hands on.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at all the versions of Persona 3: Reload that are available for pre-order, as well as what bonuses you get with them.

Persona 3 Reload Digital Versions

There are three digital versions of Persona 3 Reload available: digital standard, digital deluxe, and digital premium. Let’s take a look at what each digital edition of the game offers as a pre-order bonus.

Digital Standard Edition

With the standard version of the game, you get the base game along with the Persona 4 Golden BGM Set, which allows you to listen to certain tracks from the Persona 4 Golden soundtrack. The tracks that you get are the following:

A New World Fool

I’ll Face Myself -Battle-

Reach Out to the Truth

Results

The Fog

Time To Make History

Digital Deluxe Edition

You get the Persona 4 BGM pre-order bonus with the digital deluxe version of the game as well as a digital artbook and digital soundtrack. Image via ATLUS.

In this version, you’ll get the same Persona 4 BGM music pack that you get with the standard pre-order, but you’ll also receive the official digital soundtrack for Persona 3 Reload as well as a digital artbook. The soundtrack and artbook aren’t pre-order bonuses, though, as you will also get them if you order the digital deluxe version of the game when it is released on Feb. 2.

Digital Premium Edition

The premium digital edition of the game gives you immediate access to all of the DLC available at launch. Image via ATLUS.

Along with the Persona 4 BGM, artbook, and soundtrack, you also get the Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack. This DLC pack features all the DLC content that is available at launch. This includes the following:

P4G Persona Set

P4G Yasogami High Costume Set

P5R Persona Set 1

P5R Persona Set 2

P5R Shujin Academy Costume Set

P5R Phantom Thieves Costume Set

P5R BGM Set

All three digital versions of the game are available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. You can also get the standard edition of the game on Xbox Game Pass.

The standard edition of the game costs $69.99 across all platforms, while the digital deluxe edition will set you back $79.99 across platforms. As is to be expected, the digital premium edition of the game is the most expensive of the digital versions, costing $99.99 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Persona 3 Reload Physical Versions

There are only two physical versions of Persona 3 Reload currently available for pre-order: the standard edition and the Aigis edition. The Aigis edition is also known as the collector’s edition.

Physical Standard Edition

The physical standard edition of the game is the same as the digital one, offering the base game along with the Persona 4 BGM set as a pre-order bonus.

The standard version also costs the same ($69.99) as the digital version across various retailers. You can get it on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

Physical Aigis Edition

The Aigis Edition of Persona 3 Reload features a statue of the character Aigis along with the content from the other versions of the game. Image via ATLUS.

The Aigis edition is the ultimate collector’s edition of Persona 3 Reload, so as you can imagine, it includes the most content.

Along with the base game, the Aigis edition also features the Persona 4 Golden BGM set as a pre-order bonus (as with the other versions of the game), but it also features the digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and the Persona 3 Reload DLC pack. Not only that, but this physical version of the game also includes a statue of the character Aigis.

As is to be expected, this version of the game is the most expensive, costing $199.99 across the various retailers where you can purchase it. You can find the Aigis edition of Persona 3 Reload at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target.

No matter what version of the game you opt for, if you pre-order before the game releases, then you will get the Persona 4 Golden BGM set, which is a pretty cool bonus. The other bonuses from the other versions will all become available when the game comes out on Feb. 2.