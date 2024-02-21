Persona 3 Reload: World Balance weakness

If you’re looking for materials to gear up in Persona 3 Reload’s Harabah block, odds are you’ll have to take down a World Balance or two.

The World Balance appears as a Monad Door boss in the first part of Harabah, between floors 173 and 198. Like other Monad Door bosses, it holds some valuable upgrade materials and Gems to use at Mayoido Antiques. And if you want to brave this challenge, you may have to bring in some of your brawlers. Here are World Balance’s weaknesses (or lack thereof) in Harabah.

World Balance weakness in Persona 3 Reload

World Balance has no weaknesses or resistances in Persona 3 Reload. There’s nothing you can exploit easily, but on the flip side, nothing is off-limits either.

Nothing is weak, everything is permitted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat World Balance in Persona 3 Reload

To beat World Balance, you’ll need a rounded-out team and a good bit of damage. Since it doesn’t have any outright weaknesses, critical hits are your best way of setting up All-Out Attacks. Brawlers like Junpei, Aigis, and Akihiko can be essential to making that happen, but bringing Yukari to the fight also helps.

We usually run Yukari, Aigis, and someone else—commonly Junpei for the extra physical damage or Mitsuru for easy Ice damage. It’s a Monad Door, though, so you can’t exactly pick the best party lineup for this fight since the door will close if you move floors.

World Balance has access to most damaging Magic spells, though, with Maragidyne, Mabufudyne, Maziodyne, Magarudyne, Makougaon, and Maeigaon at its disposal. This means it’s bound to hit your party’s weaknesses throughout the fight, which will grant it a second attack. (It may follow up with Vile Assault, which Aigis blocks).

Thankfully, it doubled down on Aigis with a damage type she blocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aigis and Yukari share a weakness to Electric, so one Maziodyne can hit them both quite hard and down them. Akihiko blocks Electricity, so if the boxer is in your party, at least he’ll come out unscathed. Most of your party members have complementary weaknesses and resistances—Ahikiko is weak to Ice, but Mitsuru blocks it, and a similar process applies to Junpei and Yukari with Wind—so you’re unlikely to get demolished in one fell swoop unless World Balance really nails the extra attacks.

Whoever you bring, don’t forget your buffs and debuffs. Aigis has access to some of the best in our opinion, so she’s become a steady addition to our lineup. It’s even better if you can get some Theurgies in after you’re buffed, which will take chunks out of World Balance’s health bar even if you can’t set up All-Out Attacks. This also means there should be fewer turns where the enemy can exploit your weaknesses.

Aim for crits, make sure your party is topped up on health, and hit World Balance hard when you can and you’ll take it down. Using Charge with the Scarlet Havoc Theurgy has been one of our favorites in general, and it doesn’t falter in this fight either.