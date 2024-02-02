Persona 3 Reload: Where is the comma splice in the following sentence?

The school year in Persona 3 Reload is a place that challenges you with several quizzes and classroom questions throughout your playthrough. One of these questions focuses on a teacher asking you to find the comma splice in a sentence.

You have three choices to pick from, and only one is the correct answer. You only have one chance to answer the question correctly, and if you don’t, it’s an opportunity missed to increase your character’s Charm and prepare for the midterm exams. Here’s what you need to know how to answer where the comma splice is in the following sentence in Persona 3 Reload.

How to answer where is the comma splice in the following sentence in Persona 3 Reload

You have to select one of these three answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sentence the teacher presents to you for the question is as follows: “Because it is 10:30 right now, we will not reach the theater in theater in time, it’s already started, to my dismay.” I can confirm the correct answer is “between ‘time’ and ‘it’s'” for this question in Persona 3 Reload.

Before you make the decision, I always recommend running through the log of the conversation had with the teacher leading up to the question. This is a great way to double-check your work, especially if you’re trying to get this on your own. It’s the type of thing I wish I could do whenever I’m out with friends to show I’m always listening. You can also do this when speaking with the Gourmet King as he asks you questions.

This question in Persona 3 Reload can feel jarring when you try to come up with the answer. A good way to think about it is, which of the commas in the sentence would you eliminate to make two complete sentences? It almost makes sense to pick between ‘now’ and ‘we,’ though. However, it doesn’t complete the entire sentence. The same goes for if you were to select the comma between ‘started’ and ‘to.’ It would be like someone interrupted you before you could finish the rest of your thoughts, and that’s always rude.

After you’ve successfully answered this question for Ms. Toriumi, everyone in the class will look at you with confidence, increasing your Charm. Getting these answers correct in class is a great way to prepare for the upcoming exams, and it’s a free way to build up your character’s Charm Social Skill. Normally, you have to spend time after school or in the evenings going through an activity and spending money on it.