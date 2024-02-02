Persona 3 Reload: Gourmet King question answers for Moon Social Link

The Gourmet King appears in Persona 3 Reload to offer a series of riddles for players to solve. In doing so, you’ll unlock the Moon Social Link questline that will test your ability to observe your surroundings.

Recommended Videos

The Gourmet King only appears after progressing into the Magician Social Link in Persona 3 Reload‘s storyline. You’ll be notified about the Gourmet King’s appearance when he becomes available. Once notified, head to Paulownia Mall during the daytime and you’ll see the Chubby Student with a blue card icon above his head sitting by the fountain, to the right of Club Escapade.

What are the Gourmet King quiz answers in Persona 3 Reload?

Irritating Social Link. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three questions you’ll be asked and need to answer. Failing any one of the questions will result in you needing to come back an in-game day later to try the quiz again.

1. What is the most popular drink at the café over there?

Answer: Pheromone Coffee

2. What color skirt does Azuki Arai’s mascot, Azuki-chan, wear?

Answer: Red

3. What item is on the secret menu at Hagakure?

Answer: Hagakure Bowl

After answering all his questions, you have one more task you need to perform to start the Moon Social Link. You need to bring the Gourmet King an item he has never eaten before.

This food item you are looking for is an Odd Morsel, which you can easily obtain from within Tartarus in chests.

After giving him the item, you can finally start going through the Moon Social Link story. Just remember to have a Moon-type Persona in your party when talking to the Gourmet King to speed up the storyline, so you can max out the Social Link.