Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness

The Venomous Magus is a Tartarus floor 99 boss in Persona 3 Reload. It’s a Gatekeeper, which means you have to defeat it to progress up the tower, and itt’s flanked by two Five Fingers of Blights just to make things tricky.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, all these enemies have weaknesses. Following the humbling boss battle against the Deviant Convict, I was expecting the difficulty of Persona 3 Reload’s boss battles to ramp up, but this one takes you back to the simple weakness exploitation loops of most other fights in the game. So, as long as you’ve got the affinities you need, you should be able to defeat the Venomous Magus without it being able to put up much of a fight.

What are the weaknesses of the Venomous Magus and Five Fingers of Blight on Floor 99 in Persona 3 Reload?

Hitting all enemies with the Dark affinity is extra efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Five Fingers of Blights are weak to Dark, and the Venomous Magus’ weakness is Electric. This means if you have both Akihiko and Koromaru, this battle should be a walk in the park. Just note the Venomous Magus is immune to Fire damage and Wind damage.

How to beat the Floor 99 boss, Venomous Magus, in Persona 3 Reload

That attack buff won’t do the Venomous magus much good against your Electric attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use one of Akihiko’s Electric attacks or Koromaru’s Dark attacks to knock down one enemy, then switch to the other and knock down the other. With all enemies knocked, you can launch an All-Out Attack, then rinse and repeat until they’re all dead. The other two party members can do whatever they like, really.

There is an even simpler way to beat the Venomous Magus and Five Fingers of Blights, though, and that’s to equip your Leader with at least one Persona that has both an Electric attack and a Dark attack. This is the strategy I used (although I brought Akihiko along too), and the Persona in question was Thunderbird, which has an Electric attack by default. Mine also had a Dark attack that it inherited when I fused it. There are many different ways to end up at a Persona with this combination of affinities, though. And if the worst comes to the worst, you can buy what you need from the Compendium.

The Venomous Magus’ main strategy is to poison you, but you can ignore this by using the above tactic; you’ll win the battle long before any of your party dies.