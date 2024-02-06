Persona 3 Reload: Tank-Form Shadow weakness

The Tank-Form Shadow is a unique boss you encounter during the main story of Persona 3 Reload. Although when you originally fight this boss as a single entity, it quickly reveals there are two shadows inside the body, and they have different strengths and weaknesses.

Monitoring how these two shadows work and the best way to take them down during your playthrough is important. Thankfully, it does have certain attack types it’s more susceptible to at different times, and you can monitor that throughout the encounter with your allies. Here’s what you need to know about all the Tank-Form Shadow’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Tank-Form Shadow’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

When the Tank-Form Shadow is a single unit, it is resistant to all attack types. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tank-Form Shadow does not have any specific weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. However, this won’t make it an impossible battle; it only has Resistances to attack types, and does not block or nullify any damage.

When the Tank-Form Shadow is in its one body, it is resistant to all types of damage. However, when it separates, it becomes Chariot and the Justice. Chariot is resistant to only Physical attacks, while Justice is resistant to Magical attacks, which means you need to have certain characters focus on their specific attacks for each target, depending on their strengths. For example, Junpei and Akihiko are excellent to have for their Physical attacks, and you can optimize your character and Yukari to use their Persona attacks. You can’t optimize on the weaknesses like you could against an Invaluable Hand, for example.

The best thing you can do is to unleash a Theurgy attack against the Tank-Form Shadow when the two have become one to disconnect them from each other during this battle. You also want to make sure you keep their health relatively close together. If one of the shadows is downed while the other is up, the one still standing heals and revives the fallen one. These two work together quite well, forcing your party to defeat them relatively close to each other.

I struggled a bit getting these two Shadows down at the same time. One way I could do that was by having my character use a Theurgy that hit both of them, causing them both to go down simultaneously. If you want, Akihiko is another good character who can damage multiple Shadows at the same time with their Theurgy. Again, these two are not weak to any particular type of damage, so you may want to use Persona attacks to lower their defense and attack stats, making it more difficult for them to land hits against your party during this encounter.

After you complete this encounter, it progresses the main story of Persona 3 Reload. All players can expect to fight this boss as a significant story milestone, so prepare for a fight.