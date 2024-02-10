Persona 3 Reload Slaughter Twins weakness

In Persona 3 Reload, the Slaughter Twins are the two enemies that flank the Tartarus floor 36 boss, Disturbing Dice. The best strategy in this Gatekeeper boss fight is to get the Slaughter Twins out of the way quickly, which is easier when you know their weakness.

The Disturbing Dice is the second of two back-to-back Gatekeepers, the first being the Heretic Magus. While the Disturbing Dice has no weakness—so you’ll have to beat it without being able to knock it down easily—the Slaughter Twins are weak to one particular affinity.

What is the Slaughter Twins’ weakness in the floor 36 boss fight in Persona 3 Reload?

Who’s going to get slaughtered now, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slaughter Twins are weak to Electric damage, which is great news if you’re attempting this boss battle on or after May 23 (5/23). That’s the date when Akihiko joins the party, and he has the Zio skill, which does Electric Damage. It also helps to have four party members instead of just three.

I don’t mean to brag, but my approach to Persona 3 Reload was to spam Tartarus on every evening that I can, so I reached the floor 36 boss battle long before May 23. And I still beat the Slaughter Twins and disturbing dice without breaking much of a sweat. I was using the Tam Lin Persona, which has an Electric attack skill. Plus, Pixie, Omoikane, and Devil are all low-level Personas that do Electric Damage, and you should have been able to collect them by now.

How to beat the Slaughter Twins and win the floor 36 boss fight in Persona 3 Reload

The Disturbing Dice can still be knocked down, despite not having a weakness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, whether you have Akihiko in your party or you’re using Tam Lin, Pixie, Omoikane, Devil, or any other Persona with an Electric attack, your first priority should be to take out those Slaughter Twins. Hit one of them with an Electric Attack, which should knock it down, then do the same to the other, and use either Junpei or Akihiko to do a basic attack on the Disturbing Dice.

The Disturbing Dice has no weakness, so your best chance to knock it down is to get a critical hit. Junpei and Akihiko’s basic attacks have the highest critical hit rate. Another option is to use Ice attacks, if your leader has a Persona that can do so, because if you manage to freeze it, then any basic attack will be a guaranteed critical hit.