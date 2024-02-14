Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Abyss weakness

A quick, brutal encounter.
Published: Feb 14, 2024
An image of Takaya and the Protagonist fighting the Shadow of the Abyss in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload has its fair share of engaging battles scattered throughout Tartarus and the overworld. While the Tartarus bosses and the 12 Arcana Shadows pose their challenges, there are a few other story encounters that are new to the remake. One of them is the Shadow of the Abyss encounter.

Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Abyss

The Shadow of the Abyss is a unique Shadow that makes its appearance on Aug. 14. During a story event that leaves the Protagonist running late on his way home, he runs into Takaya confronting a Shadow that looks suspiciously similar to Abaddon of the Devil Arcana. After a conversation, the Protagonist joins forces with Takaya to take down the Shadow.

Depending on what difficulty you chose, this fight can be quite simple or difficult. In case you are playing Persona 3 Reload on Hard or even Merciless difficulty, it helps to know the weaknesses of the Shadow of the Abyss and how best to defeat it.

How to defeat the Shadow of the Abyss

Unfortunately, the Shadow of the Abyss has no outright weaknesses you can exploit and will be resistant to everything you do. Thankfully, this is a story battle so you won’t need to come prepared with different Personas. If you’re playing on a higher difficulty level, make sure you fuse a Healing Persona because you’ll need it for three turns.

Once you survive three turns of combat, Takaya will jump in and destroy the Persona with a powerful attack, annihilating the Shadow of the Abyss and ending this story battle.

