Persona 3 Reload: Red Sigil weakness

The Red Sigil is an enemy you encounter while exploring Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus. It normally appears on the higher floors, typically when you reach close to the top, and may appear alongside a Miracle Hand, a rare Shadow that wanders above floor 200.

Like other Shadows in Persona 3 Reload, the Red Sigil has a handful of weaknesses you can attempt to exploit as you explore these passages. You want to make sure you’re prepared to take it down before it can inflict too much damage on your team. Nailing down a Shadow’s weakness is the best way to knock them down and potentially unleash an All-Out Attack. Here’s what you need to know about the Red Sigil’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Red Sigil’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You should only use Ice attacks a Red Sigil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Sigil is immune to all Light attacks. They heal from Fire ones but are weak to Ice in Persona 3 Reload. You want to optimize using any type of Ice Persona attack against them to cause them to fall down, which opens them up to an All-Out Attack if all enemies are knocked down.

You won’t find the Red Sigil on the lower floors, since it appears only when you reach floor 200, close to the middle of December in Persona 3 Reload. I normally find it assisting the Miracle Hand, the rare Shadow that has a chance to appear on these floors. The Miracle Hand heals from every type of attack, which means you want to use Almighty damage against the two of them. If you can hit the Red Sigil with a single-target Ice attack, though, it should enter the Weakened state without healing the Miracle Hand, giving it a better chance of escaping you and your party.

If you want to optimize your party for battling the Red Sigils, have Mitsuru with you. She’s fantastic with using these Persona attacks in battle. Your character is also a good choice, however, since they can freely swap between all Personas they have. The one big factor is to make sure you have a single target Ice attack to focus on this weakness, although this varies depending on the opponents you’re facing off against.

After you defeat the Red Sigil in Persona 3 Reload, there’s a high chance you will encounter more as you continue to explore Tartarus. They have a small amount of health compared to the bosses on these floors and you should make short work of them, making them a great opponent to earn Shuffle Time rewards while exploring.