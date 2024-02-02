Persona 3 Reload Maiko: That one mad and bitter drink location

You meet a young girl named Maiko in Persona 3 Reload, and she has several food-based requests for you to complete. The second request is a drink, and she describes it as a “mad and bitter” beverage she wants you to find.

You won’t be able to pick up drinks from the regular stores in Persona 3 Reload, and it doesn’t drop off the other enemies in the game. Instead, you have to go out of your way to find it and bring it to her. Thankfully, her brief description makes it easier to notice the one she wants to find, but the exact location can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the mad and bitter drink location for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to find the mad and bitter drink location for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload

The drink Maiko is looking for is called Mad Bull. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beverage you need to find for Maiko is the Mad Bull. It’s an energy drink in Persona 3 Reload, and rather than find it on the shelves of a traditional store, it’s going to be in a vending machine that you have to track down. It speaks to the quality of the drink that it only shows up at a specific vending machine.

You can find the vending machine while visiting the Iwatodai Station. Anyone who has reached this point already with Maiko knows that her previous request was to have the takoyaki from the stand at Iwatodai Strip Mall, so it makes sense she wants two items from the same area. The exact vending machine you need to visit at Iwatodai Station is on the right side, tucked away next to the stairs, across from the elevator. It’s almost as easy as finding a triangular sword for Elizabeth.

The description of Mad Bull refers to it as a “mildly bitter beverage with a flavorful kick.” It’s not the best advertisement for a suitable beverage for a child, but if Maiko wants the drink and it’s the only way to build our friendship, then she’s going to get it. Personally, I would have gone with the SoBay, as I’m a big fan of tea drinks.

After you have the Mad Bull, bring it back to Maiko at Naganaki Shrine, and she’ll happily accept it. This was the final request from Maiko to unlock her Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, the Hanged. You can build your bond with Maiko by visiting her at this location when you have time after school. It’s a location unavailable in the evenings, so make sure you’re going there in the afternoons, or you miss opportunities to get to know her more and learn about her story.