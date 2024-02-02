How to get a Triangular Sword for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

While playing through Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth, the attendant who works in the Velvet Room, has several requests for you to complete throughout your playthrough. One of these requests pertains to a Triangular Sword you need to find for her.

Recommended Videos

It won’t be an item or an enemy drop that you can find while playing through Persona 3 Reload. Instead, it’s something that someone close to you can help track down, and that means asking the correct person in your group. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Triangular Sword for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.

How to complete Request 27: ‘Bring me a triangular sword’ in Persona 3 Reload

You can head to the dorms to get the triangular sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a Triangular Sword by speaking with Mitsuru Kirijo, one of your party members. After you receive the request from Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload that you need to find the Triangular Sword, Kirijo has a notification above her head back at the dorms. She gives you the sword after speaking with her.

The sword Kirijo gives you is called a fencing epee. If you have ever watched a fencing completion, the sword fighting battles where two padded fighters face off against each other, this is the sword she gives you. These swords are not sharp, powerful weapons. Instead, they’re made for two competitors to safely face off against each other, and attempt to land a hit before their opponent can land one. It makes sense that Kirijo has it because she uses a rapier as her weapon during the Dark Hour. It wouldn’t make sense for Junpei of Akihiko to have it.

When you return to Elizabeth, she rewards you for your time for completing the request. I was able to ask Kirijo for the weapon on June 12. I’m sure you can complete this task for Elizabeth at later points throughout the playthrough, but it’s a good idea to get it finished as quickly as possible. Speaking to Kirijo about this does not take up any time in your day, so try to find her first before you do anything else and miss this opportunity. You have until July 5 to complete this request.

There are several tasks similar to this one that Elizabeth has for you in Persona 3 Reload. Another one is where she asks that you find something fashionable for her, and it’s the pair of glasses you can get from Club Escapade, which you can find at the Paulownia Mall. You can only visit Club Escapade if you have at least two ranks in Courage, and it only opens during the evenings.