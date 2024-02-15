Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness

Monad Doors hold some valuable items in Persona 3 Reload, though you have to beat up enemies like the Judgment Sword to take them.

This enemy appears as a random boss behind Monad Doors in the first half of Tziah, Tartarus’ fourth block. Like the Emperor Beetle or Crazy Twins, though, you’ll eventually stumble upon new versions of them, which have different weaknesses.

The Monad Door version of the Judgment Sword is by far tougher than its regular counterparts, and it can pose a threat if you want to secure what’s on the other side of the door. Here are the weaknesses of Judgment Sword and how you can beat them in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Judgment Sword’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Judgment Sword is weak to Wind, but nullifies Pierce and absorbs Shock. If you have Aigis with you, she should pivot to Strike attacks and buffs instead. Make sure your equipped Persona resists Shock since that’s a decent weapon in its arsenal, and expect some physical attacks.

Bringing Yukari is a double-edged sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Judgment Sword in Persona 3 Reload

Judgment Sword has one skill that can threaten most of your party, depending on who you have with you: Mazionga. We had Aigis and Yukari on our team, and that was the only ability he used throughout the fight. This can be particularly dangerous: Yukari plays a key role in this fight since the Judgment Sword is weak to Wind, but it fights back by exploiting her weakness.

Akihiko shouldn’t have much problem here: The boxer nullifies Shock and Judgment Sword has no resistance to Strike. He also has some healing abilities you can use in a pinch if Yukari is down. Mitsuru, Junpei, Koromaru, and Ken are neutral matchups, though Ken’s ability to set up barriers can protect Yukari (even if it does heal the enemy back).

The Judgment Sword has quite the health pool, but you should whittle it down through All-Out Attacks and Theurgies. Unlike some other fights, though, one of your main ways to set up those attacks is weak to the enemy’s element of choice, requiring some action.

What is Judgment Sword’s weakness in Harabah?

In Harabah, the Judgment Sword is a regular shadow and weak to Dark but has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Weakness: Dark

Dark Resist: Slash

Slash Nullify: Light

Light Absorb: Shock

Eiga is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This version of the Judgment Sword takes more damage from Dark attacks, so you can get a leg up if you have Koromaru with you. It’s not much of a threat on its own, though it usually appears with other enemies. Its somewhat niche weakness makes it more difficult to cause an All-Out Attack, too. For instance, if it shows up alongside an enemy weak to Ice and neither Koromaru nor Mitsuru is in the party, you should pick one of two weaknesses unless you have a Persona with both elements.