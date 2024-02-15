Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness

"Judgment Sword" would make for one hell of an ability name, though.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 12:46 pm
The Judgment Sword within a Monad Door in Tziah
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monad Doors hold some valuable items in Persona 3 Reload, though you have to beat up enemies like the Judgment Sword to take them.

This enemy appears as a random boss behind Monad Doors in the first half of Tziah, Tartarus’ fourth block. Like the Emperor Beetle or Crazy Twins, though, you’ll eventually stumble upon new versions of them, which have different weaknesses.

The Monad Door version of the Judgment Sword is by far tougher than its regular counterparts, and it can pose a threat if you want to secure what’s on the other side of the door. Here are the weaknesses of Judgment Sword and how you can beat them in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Judgment Sword’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Judgment Sword is weak to Wind, but nullifies Pierce and absorbs Shock. If you have Aigis with you, she should pivot to Strike attacks and buffs instead. Make sure your equipped Persona resists Shock since that’s a decent weapon in its arsenal, and expect some physical attacks.

The Judgment Sword's weakness as a Monad Door boss is Wind.
Bringing Yukari is a double-edged sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Judgment Sword in Persona 3 Reload

Judgment Sword has one skill that can threaten most of your party, depending on who you have with you: Mazionga. We had Aigis and Yukari on our team, and that was the only ability he used throughout the fight. This can be particularly dangerous: Yukari plays a key role in this fight since the Judgment Sword is weak to Wind, but it fights back by exploiting her weakness.

Akihiko shouldn’t have much problem here: The boxer nullifies Shock and Judgment Sword has no resistance to Strike. He also has some healing abilities you can use in a pinch if Yukari is down. Mitsuru, Junpei, Koromaru, and Ken are neutral matchups, though Ken’s ability to set up barriers can protect Yukari (even if it does heal the enemy back).

The Judgment Sword has quite the health pool, but you should whittle it down through All-Out Attacks and Theurgies. Unlike some other fights, though, one of your main ways to set up those attacks is weak to the enemy’s element of choice, requiring some action.

What is Judgment Sword’s weakness in Harabah?

In Harabah, the Judgment Sword is a regular shadow and weak to Dark but has a few tricks up its sleeve.

  • Weakness: Dark
  • Resist: Slash
  • Nullify: Light
  • Absorb: Shock
The Judgment Sword's weakness in Harabah includes Dark.
Eiga is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This version of the Judgment Sword takes more damage from Dark attacks, so you can get a leg up if you have Koromaru with you. It’s not much of a threat on its own, though it usually appears with other enemies. Its somewhat niche weakness makes it more difficult to cause an All-Out Attack, too. For instance, if it shows up alongside an enemy weak to Ice and neither Koromaru nor Mitsuru is in the party, you should pick one of two weaknesses unless you have a Persona with both elements.

Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness
SEES engage an Order Giant.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Raging Turret weakness
SEES engages the Raging Turret.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Raging Turret weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
The Emperor Beetle as a Monad Door boss in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Decarabia being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 15, 2024
Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.