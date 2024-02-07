Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness

The Imposing Skyscraper is a boss in Persona 3 Reload that appears on Floor 112 Yabbashah. Like many bosses, the Imposing Skyscraper can be difficult, especially if you are playing on a harder difficulty level. Here’s how to beat Imposing Skyscraper.

What is Imposing Skyscraper’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Try to have everyone Theurgy at Max before the fight. Screenshot via FantsyPants

Surprise, surprise, Imposing Skyscraper has no weakness. Yup, just like many bosses in Persona 3 Reload, Imposing Skyscraper is too cool to be knocked down unless you get lucky and get a Critical Hit.

Unfortunately, this means you have to use the old-fashioned “hit it hard” tactic until it stops moving.

Despite not having any weaknesses, you can still make the fight significantly easier by bringing in the right party members and the right equipment.

How to beat Imposing Skyscraper in Persona 3 Reload

First, I recommend leaving Yukari and Aigis out of this fight because they are both weak to Electricity. Instead, bring Akihiko because he has a natural resistance to these types of attacks.

The rest of the spots should be reserved for non-elemental damage dealers. Make sure the main character doesn’t have an active Persona weak to Electric attacks.

If you can, equip your characters with Antistatic Charms, which prevent you from getting Shocked. You can do the boss battle without them, too, but it will be annoying to waste items or abilities to cure this ailment.

Now for the actual fight, I recommend starting with everyone’s Theurgy bar at max (including Fuuka’s). This way, you can launch a couple of strong attacks at the beginning of the fight and maybe even get the Theurgy bar back up again for another set of attacks at the end of the fight. Of course, don’t use Akihiko’s Theurgy attack. Because Akihiko’s Theurgy attack does Electric damage, it will only heal the Imposing Skyscraper, and that’s the last thing you want. With that said, his basic non-elemental abilities are great.

Other than that, I recommend using Slash and Strike abilities (Piercing attacks don’t work) on the Imposing Skyscraper. Depending on your level, the only thing you can do at this point is chip away at its health until it goes down. Casting a Rakunda to lower the Imposing Skyscraper’s defense will also help.

Just keep hitting the boss until you lower its health to zero.