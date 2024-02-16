Persona 3 Reload: Grand Magus weakness

The Grand Magus is one of the few Monad Door bosses you’ll encounter as you venture into the lower part of Tziah in Persona 3 Reload. This fight hinges on having the best party members for the job, and though it’s not mandatory, they can turn this into a cakewalk.

After its appearance in Tziah, the Grand Magus eventually resurfaces as a regular mob in the last block of Tartarus, Adamah. This is hardly the first time this happens in the game—you face the Judgment Sword in Harabah after beating it as a boss in Tziah—and it’ll be a somewhat common sight going forward.

The “bright” side is you don’t have to remember each Grand Magus’ weakness because they change between both versions. For instance, the Emperor Beetle is weak to Fire in its first iteration but has no weaknesses in the second.

Here are the Grand Magus’ weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload, both as a Monad Door boss and a regular enemy.

Grand Magus weakness (Tziah Monad Door) in Persona 3 Reload

Grand Magus is weak to Strike, but it resists or nullifies all magic that’s not Shock or Dark.

Weakness: Strike

Strike Resist: Fire, Wind

Fire, Wind Nullify: Ice, Light

Akihiko can put his fists to good use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Grand Magus in Tziah

Thankfully for players, Grand Magus has one glaring, easily exploitable weakness: Strike damage. It’s a good day to have a few brawlers on your team: Akihiko, Aigis, and Junpei have powerful Strike abilities, and the Protagonist may also have a Persona that uses them. Because of this, setting up All-Out Attacks is easy and should be your priority.

The Grand Magus nullifies Ice damage, but if Mitsuru is with you, her Rakunda will be useful to debuff the enemy’s defense and make it more susceptible to the huge hits you’ll throw its way. Yukari should probably focus on healing thanks to the enemy’s Wind resistance, but Sukunda can help make sure you land hits on the Magus. Their Theurgies also work, though it may be overkill. Everyone else should be throwing buffs or throwing punches.

Grand Magus weakness (Adamah) in Persona 3 Reload

This enemy reappears in the final block of Tartarus, Adamah. We’ve encountered it as a normal shadow starting on floor 257, which is locked behind some story events, but you may stumble upon it earlier. This version is weak to Fire, but nullifies Strike and repels Ice, Light, and Dark.

Burn it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The higher-level Grand Magus uses predominantly Ice damage (with some Almighty for backup), but it’s weak to Fire. This is a regular shadow, so it won’t be too tough—especially since Junpei or Koromaru can bring it down to an All-Out Attack easily. Mitsuru will walk away unscathed except for Megidolaon or physical attacks.