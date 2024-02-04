Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers

Persona 3 Reload will have you believing in ghosts for the majority of its opening act, with questions revolving around the strange happenings outside your school.

Recommended Videos

During June, as the story progresses, many students will begin to disappear and will become the main focal point of the story for some time— until you find and save Fuuka later on in the month.

Before that though, the game will ask you to put on your detective hat and go around your school asking a bunch of students questions on the missing persons. Of course, you can just skip all that and find the answers down below if you would prefer to raise your Social Links or stats instead.

Ghost story question answers in Persona 3 Reload

On June 5 in the evening, while playing Persona 3 Reload, you are given a series of questions you need to answer by Junpei and Yukari, with a consumable as a reward.

The questions and answers are as follows:

Q: But why did the rumor spread so fast, if this was the first time anything happened?

A: There were three victims.

Q: Do you know? What’d all the three victims have in common?

A: They hung out together.

Once you give these specific responses, you will be given a Cielo Mist consumable for answering correctly. It’s nothing massive in terms of a reward, so don’t worry if you get these wrong this time. It doesn’t affect the story at all and is just a quick little optional thing on the side you are forced to sit down and partake in.