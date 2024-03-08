Persona 3 Reload dev tells fans not to get their hopes up for more DLCs

The developers of Persona 3 Reload and Episode Aigis said there is no chance the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable will be coming to Persona 3 Reload.

On March 7, Microsoft held an Xbox Partner’s Showcase, showing off the latest games coming to its console and Game Pass, including the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass. The Expansion Pass will include three DLCs released throughout 2024, including Episode Aigis, originally available in the upgraded version of Persona 3 (Persona 3 FES). Fans of the series immediately noticed no mention of the female protagonist DLC, first introduced in Persona 3 Portable (PlayStation Portable).

In an interview with Personacentral on March 8, the developers explained how they had already spent too much time and money creating Episode Aigis and had no plans to add the female protagonist in future DLCs.

At least we are getting Episode Aigis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I feel bad for the female protagonist, but unfortunately there is no chance of that happening. Of course we also considered plans to include her, but the hurdles were too high. It was expected to take a long development period and would have cost several times more than Episode Aigis. Additionally, we as the Persona Team need to work on completely new titles in addition to remakes,” general producer Kazuhisa Wada explained.

Persona 3 Reload launched on Feb. 2, 2024, based on the original game from 2006 (without the extra content). Many fans assumed the addition of Episode Aigis and the female protagonist would be coming in future DLCs, and they were only half-right.

It appears the only way to play Persona 3 as a female protagonist is to get the remastered version of Persona 3 Portable, which is available on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Persona 3 Reload players will just have to settle with playing as the male protagonist and, eventually, Aigis.