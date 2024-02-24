Persona 3 Reload: Dancing Beast Wheel weakness

Tartarus has several guardians ready to prevent you from advancing in Persona 3 Reload, and these guardians are a good way to test your party. The Dancing Beast Wheel on the Tziah floor blocks your path, and defeating it is not easy.

You want to prepare yourself before this encounter and make sure you align your team accordingly to deal with the various strengths and weaknesses of the Dancing Beast Wheel. There are several attacks you should avoid using, and many you should expect to use during this encounter—especially if you want to land a critical attack.

Here’s what you need to know about how to beat the Dancing Beast Wheel and its weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Dancing Beast Wheel weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Dancing Beast Wheel does not have any weaknesses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dancing Beast Wheel has no weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. The only thing to note is that it takes no damage from Ice attacks and reflects Light moves back to the target. You want to avoid these attacks as much as possible during the encounter and use any other attacks that do normal damage for the Dancing Beast Wheel.

You want to avoid using Mitsuru and Amada for this fight, the two characters in your Persona 3 Reload party who regularly use these moves. Amada is likely a better choice as he can use Electric attacks, although Mitsuru cannot as she can only use debuffing moves against the Dancing Beast Wheel or block. She primarily uses Ice attacks as you level her up.

I tackled the Dancing Beast Wheel fight by buffing myself to increase my Physical attack damage and critical chance. I would then unleash Physical attacks against the Dancing Beast Wheel, landing a critical attack, and knocking it down. This way, I could activate the All-Out Attack with my Persona 3 Reload team even though there was no way to knock the Shadow down. I had to watch my health, and I always brought Yukari with me to manage my heals.

After defeating this fight, I could advance to the rest of the floors and explore Tartarus. Even though the Dancing Beast Wheel does not have any weaknesses, it’s not a complicated fight. It makes for a nice break in Persona 3 Reload, so long as you avoid using Ice or Light attacks against it.