Is Persona 3 Reload playable on Steam Deck?

Some games age like wine and the Persona series fits this description. The 2006 masterpiece returns in the form of Persona 3 Reload, and its Steam Deck availability is likely to impact the game’s sales.

I’m an early Steam Deck adopter, and the ride with Steam’s handheld device has been smoother than I expected so far. Considering my main goal was to play Dota 2 on the Steam Deck, I had modest expectations of the consoles. While other Dota 2 players impressed the world with their Steam Deck skills, I started focusing more on single-player experiences, like Persona 3 Reload.

Can you play Persona 3 Reload on Steam Deck?

Nothing feels better than a well-optimized Steam Deck title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Persona 3 Reload is playable on Steam Deck. Persona 3 is also Verified for Steam Deck compatibility, meaning the game’s optimized for Steam’s handheld gaming device.

According to play tests, you can play Persona 3 Reload on Steam Deck with 60 fps, so it runs like butter. Games that are optimized for Steam Deck give players more room when it comes to experimenting with in-game settings. Players are often forced to use the lowest graphical settings possible when trying to run an unoptimized title, but that’s not the case for Steam Deck.

What are the best Steam Deck Settings for Persona 3 Reload?

You don’t have to be shy with your graphical settings while playing Persona 3 Reload on Steam. I personally prefer not to push my device’s limits, so I generally mid-curve my settings configurations.

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Rendering Scale: 100 percent

100 percent Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Background Brightness: Default

Default Frame Rate Limit: 60

60 Reflections: Off

After configuring your settings, you can focus on increasing courage and Academics in Persona 3 Reload, as smooth frames will be on your side.