How to get Gold Quartz in Persona 3 Reload

If you need Gold Quartz in Persona 3 Reload, you’re close to the end of the game. First of all, well done; I know it wasn’t easy. To get you ready for the final boss and finish a few final requests, you need to get Gold Quartz.

Here’s how you get Gold Quartz in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload: How to get Gold Quartz

Stronger enemies on Adamah can sometimes drop Gold Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three ways to get Gold Quartz in Persona 3 Reload:

Get them from stronger enemies in Tartarus – Adamah

Monad doors in Tartarus – Adamah

Exchange them for Diamonds at Mayoido Antiques

If you see glowing enemies in the Adamah section of Tartarus (around floors 235 to 250), fight them, and they may just drop a Gold Quartz. Be warned; these enemies are really annoying and can even wipe out your entire party if you aren’t careful.

The same goes for Monad doors. Fight the enemies and loot the chests at the end, and maybe one of the two chests at the end will have a Gold Quartz or two.

Loot Diamonds from Chests in the final tier of Tartarus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend you exchange Diamonds for Gold Quartz at Mayodo Antiques. Diamonds are everywhere in the Adamah section. You can loot them off many regular enemies, and you can find them inside regular chests. You can easily get a dozen or more Diamonds by avoiding battles and looting every chest on each Adamah floor. Once you have enough, head for Mayoido Antiques and exchange four Diamonds for a single Gold Quartz. You can also exchange five Silver Quartz for a Gold Quartz, but I found that farming Diamonds was the most effective method.

What can you do with Gold Quartz in Persona 3 Reload?

Fuse Tonbo-kiri at the weapon fusion shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft some end-game weapons using Gold Quartz at Mayoido Antiques. Many weapons based on Prime Nihil Blade need a few pieces of Gold Quartz. To complete Elizabeth’s request 91, “Bring me a Tonbo-kiri,” you need to craft the Tonbo-kiri weapon, which also needs two pieces of Gold Quartz.