When playing Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth from the Velvet Room has several requests for you to complete during your playthrough. A frustrating one you might be trying to complete is when she asks you to bring her Chilled Taiyaki.

You won’t be able to track down Chilled Taiyaki and find it for sale. Instead, there’s a specific way you have to go about getting this item and it involves a good amount of patience, which means you’ll want to complete it while working on other tasks. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to find Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload

You need to visit Club Escapade and purchase a URL. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chilled Taiyaki is not an item you can buy in Persona 3 Reload. You first need to buy an item called Lukewarm Taiyaki and then freeze it in the dorms, and even before that, you have to unlock it by visiting Club Escapade in Paulownia Mall.

You have to reach rank two in Courage before entering Club Escapade, and then after you’ve done that, you have to wait until Junpei talks to you about a Suspicious Man selling URLs at the club. You can find this person in the back of the club. There, you need to buy the School X Site Note URL, which you only need to purchase once.

You need to use the computer at the dorm to access the URL and unlock Lukewarm Taiyaki. The process is similar to when Elizabeth asked for the Umiushi Beef Bowl.

Lukewarm Taiyaki becomes an item you can unlock at the school store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next day, head down to the first floor of Gekkoukan High School and speak with the School Store Vendor. They will now have Lukewarm Taiyaki for sale that you can buy. It should be relatively cheap, so don’t feel like you need to save up too much money.

Make your way to the kitchen at the dorms in the evening hours after you have the Lukewarm Taiyaki to place one in the freezer. There might not be enough room when you get there, which means you have to wait until there’s an evening when you have room. After you’ve done that, return the next day to find the Chilled Taiyaki.

You can place Lukewarm Taikyaki in the freezer to make Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the item, visit Elizabeth at any time of the day to give her the Chilled Taiyaki. It won’t be the last request you have to do for her in Persona 3 Reload, and not the most complicated one, but timing it can be frustrating.