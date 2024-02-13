How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

If you have been paying attention in class Persona 3 Reload, then finding a Sengoku Era Hera for Elizabeth is a breeze.

For those of us who have been sleeping in class during important moments, however, maybe it’s time to give you a crash course on what you need to do, and more importantly, where you need to go, to find one. The Sengoku-era helm can be a bit tricky at times. Not because it’s too hard to find—it’s quite easy to know where to go, so long as you have been paying attention. It just takes a while to finally get it in your hands.

Persona 3 Reload Request 75: Bring me a Sengoku-era helm

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After accepting the request from Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload, you should make your way to Gekkoukan High School. Once you arrive after school hours, you need to head to the first floor (1F) and head to the Faculty Office. This is located in the westernmost wing on the first floor of the school. Here you can check the Faculty Office and get a message regarding Elizabeth’s request.

Once you enter, you are greeted by a cutscene with a teacher called Mr. Ono. You have to come every day after school until the teacher finally gives you the helm. It should, in theory, take seven days of trying to finally get the item. After getting it, return to Elizabeth at the Velvet Room, you get seven Twilight Fragments as a reward.