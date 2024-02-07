How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will have all sorts of requests. Most of the time, she will say exactly what she wants, but sometimes it can be a bit more of a riddle. At one stage, Elizabeth will want a drink that has the same name as her. Here’s how to get one.

Before you bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Buy Elizabeth a drink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the things you’ll need to do before you can actually complete Elizabeth’s latest tricky request in Persona 3 Reload:

Have Charm at rank five (Popular)

Advance the story to Aug. 8 (8/8)

You’ll get this request about halfway through the Persona 3 Reload story. Around the time when you can go past 100th floor on Tartarus, Elizabeth will have new requests for you on 6/6. Among them will be request #56: Look for the drink with my name. As you can imagine, you need to bring her a drink that has “Elizabeth” in its name.

Persona 3 Reload: How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth

You aren’t Charming enough to handle all the trash outside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to bring Elizabeth a bottle of “Queen Elizabeth.” You can buy this drink at Que Sera Sera bar at the Station Outskirts. It’s the bar in the very top left corner of the street with the green sign. The bar is in the basement of the building.

Unfortunately, to enter the bar, your Charm needs to be at least rank five (Popular). You’d think that it would take Courage to go into a bar with trashbags over it, but NOPE, you need to be charming enough to handle the garbage.

Once you are in, buy a bottle of Queen Elizabeth and take it back to Elizabeth.

Reward for bringing a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Your reward for bringing Queen Elizabeth to Elizabeth is an AS Genetic Material. You can use this to craft weapons and armor at Mayoido Antiques. It’s not a super rare material but you’ll likely find a use for it when you craft your equipment.