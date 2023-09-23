Payday 3: Red and blue keycard location in No Rest for the Wicked heist

No Rest for the Wicked is the chronological first heist in Payday 3 and is designed as sort of an introduction to the game’s mechanics during a textbook bank robbery. During this heist, players will have the option of finding red and blue keycards that will make their lives a lot easier if they’re planning to go the stealth route.

This guide will walk you through locating the red keycard and blue keycard in Payday 3 without blowing your cover. In fact, you won’t even have to put your mask on.

Payday 3: No Rest for the Wicked Blue keycard location

To find the blue keycard, you’ll first want to go to the roof of the bank in No Rest for the Wicked by lockpicking the gate to the left of the bank and heading up the fire escape. From the roof, enter the open door to reach the second level of the bank, which will be clearly marked on the staircase. The door from the staircase opens up to a hallway that makes a square shape around the second floor.

One guard will be patrolling this second-level hallway, and the blue keycard is on the back of his belt.

Didn’t fit in your pocket, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to get the blue keycard without breaking stealth

This is nice and easy. All you have to do is wait at the entrance to the second floor from the main staircase—you can even leave the door open. The guard will walk by, making his normal patrol route periodically, and while he is passing, you can simply yoink the blue keycard straight from his belt.

Don’t mind if I do. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Floor two for blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where to use the blue keycard in No Rest for the Wicked

Now that you’ve got the blue keycard, you can shut off the security cameras in the bank, making stealth a hell of a lot easier for the rest of the heist. From the stairwell entrance to the second floor, turn left and walk just a couple of feet. You’ll see a locked door with a blue scanner next to it.

Scan the blue keycard, and inside is a single guard monitoring security footage with his back turned. Taking down this guard will cause the security cameras to all be effectively offline and can even be monitored by a heister now if the need arises.

I’ve heard great things about this show, mind if I join you? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Payday 3: No Rest for the Wicked Red Keycard location

The red keycard in No Rest for the Wicked is located on the security belt of a guard patrolling the first floor of the bank in No Rest for the Wicked. The guard will patrol only the restricted areas, so you’ll have to trespass to steal the keycard from his belt.

There are two ways you can break into the restricted hallway on the first floor—you can pick a lock in the main banking area, or you can reach it from the staircase. The staircase is your better option if you’re trying to be sneaky, as you won’t have to avoid nearly as many prying eyes. The staircase can easily be accessed by lockpicking the gate to the left of the bank and walking up the fire escape.

How to get the red keycard without breaking stealth

Acquiring the red keycard without being caught is very easy. You just have to grab it from the guard’s belt while his back is turned. The easiest way to do this is to wait in the stairwell at the door to the first floor and watch for the guard as he makes his patrol.

When he is passing the doorway, you can step out for a brief second, grab the red keycard, and return to the safety of the stairwell all in under five seconds.

Floor one, going down. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mind if I borrow this? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where to use the red keycard in No Rest for the Wicked

In the No Rest for the Wicked heist, the vault you’re breaking into has a security system that will sound blow your cover upon opening the vault if it isn’t disabled. The red keycard is needed to disable this security system.

Go back to the roof from the stairwell and go around to the other side of the raised section. Here, you’ll see a locked door with a red keycard scanner. Scan the red keycard, and inside, you’ll find the terminal needed to hack and disable the vault’s security system.

What’s inside? Screenshot by Dot Esports. I bet the password was “password.” Screenshot by Dot Esports.

