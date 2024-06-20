How to unlock Iron Spike in Pax Dei

Crafting in Pax Dei looks simple enough, but that’s only until you need a specific item. If you’re building a base, you’ll be using a lot of Iron, but you may still need help when it comes to unlocking Iron Spike.

Recommended Videos

Compared to all the Iron-related items in Pax Dei, Iron Spike takes the confusion crown. While some players report trouble finding its recipe, others wonder how to craft the item. That said, the crafting process itself isn’t that difficult, but there’s some RNG involved. Here’s how it works.

How to craft Iron Spike in Pax Dei

Spikes are the best for added protection. Image via Mainframe Industries

To craft an Iron Spike in Pax Dei, you need to upgrade your Blacksmithing skill to level one and get an Iron Bar. Once you check these boxes, you need to:

Go to a Basic Forge or a Forge.

Interact with the Forge and select Iron Spike.

Confirm the craft.

One Iron Bar will give you one Iron Spike.

After confirming the craft, the Forge will take your Iron Bar from inventory and give you an Iron Spike 50 percent of the time. Yes, you read that right, there’s no guarantee that you’ll receive an Iron Spike every time after using a Forge. 50 percent is still decent odds, though, so you should accumulate quite a few Iron Spikes over time as you continue crafting.

How to craft Iron Bars

Iron Ingots become Iron Bars, and Iron Bars turn into other essential items in Pax Dei. Image via Mainframe Industries

You can get Iron Bars from the Stone Anvil, Basic Forge, and Forge by using Iron Ingots. During the early game, you’ll find plenty of materials in the wild, and Iron Ingots are one of them. They’re the smallest form of Iron, making up the bottom of the food chain when it comes to Iron products.

How to unlock the Iron Spike recipe

To unlock the Iron Spike recipe, you need to find an Iron Ingot in Pax Dei. When you pick up your first Iron Ingot, you unlock various Iron-related items, and they’ll take their places as craftables at the Forge and other crafting tables.

While making your base, you’ll also need to get Clay in Pax Dei. However, the comfort of your home will be temporary as you’ll frequently venture into the wild to gather supplies, battling various threats in the process. Some of these hostile creatures will require you to upgrade your gear, and you can easily do that after getting some Flint.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy