How to get Clay in Pax Dei

Gathering resources in Pax Dei is crucial to your survival, progression, and ability to build the creations of your dreams, with one of the most important resources being Clay—and we’ve got everything you need to know.

Pax Dei is available now on PC after entering early access on June 18 and offers a huge world to explore in an MMO sandbox. But to succeed in your travels, you’ll need a base of operations.

Clay is a crucial resource you will need immediately in Pax Dei, and we can tell you where to find it.

Where to get Clay in Pax Dei

Grab it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other resources, Clay is found in deposits dropped on the ground, and you can gather it without a tool. You can find a decent amount in one spot if you’re lucky (like the image above).

Finding Clay isn’t always easy, and I hit a bit of a dry streak before I could continue building, but I found Clay is easier to find in the Grassland biome and around bodies of water like lakes and rivers.

Because finding Clay can be time-consuming, I recommend focusing on gathering Clay with a new character before you decide on a location to build. You will need ample supplies of Clay to progress with your build, so don’t lock yourself down somewhere that will require you to embark on marathons when you need to top up your resources.

A good indication of whether there is a lot of Clay in the area is by looking at the buildings other players have built. Large, complex buildings indicate Clay is easy to obtain in the area, though there will be more competition for the resource.

If you enter an area filled with basic builds from other players, like just having a few foundations and walls, it may indicate that Clay is harder to find in the area and, therefore, you should keep looking.

