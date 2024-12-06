Is Path of Exile 2 down? How to check the server status

Any game can have server issues, and Path of Exile 2 is no different. You can open up the launcher and be locked out from playing, leading you to ask if PoE 2 is down or if you’re just really unlucky.

Recommended Videos

While there’s a chance you’re having trouble with your internet connection, the servers may also be down due to issues with developer Grinding Gear Games. In this case, there’s not much you can do other than wait. More time to plan your builds.

Is PoE 2 down?

Doing the rain dance so the servers get back online. Image via Grinding Gear Games

At the time of writing, PoE 2 is undergoing a slew of server troubles due to its launch in early access. The game saw over a million players buy tickets to its release, and developer Grinding Gear Games (GGG) is still struggling to accommodate all the new Exiles coming into town.

Due to this high demand, players are receiving a myriad of error messages, including “abnormal disconnect” and “an unexpected disconnect occurred.” In this case, the servers can’t handle the sheer volume of users trying to access it at the same tame, which lands a huge blow to official services.

PoE 2 isn’t exempt from outages even in regular occasions, however. Because of this, it’s important to know where to look for the server status, so you can tell if the issue is on your side of the connection.

How to check the PoE 2 server status

It’s usually easy to spot if the PoE 2 servers are down. GGG’s official channels include social media and the game’s forums, and developers can use them to post important information regarding interruptions. As evidenced by the sequel’s early-access release, players can keep track of service status there, and the team can be generous with updates. They may not always have a timeline ready, but developers will keep you posted with valuable information.

On the flip side, you can’t look up an answer on the forums if they’re down—but that’s usually an answer in itself. If PoE‘s website is down, this may be due to a major service issue that affects the servers and the website itself.

Popular website DownDetector, which tracks user reports about outages, also has a page dedicated to PoE. Any users stuck in queues or undergoing connection issues can post their experience there, and other players can look at the page for more information. If the problem happens to be on your side, though, you can try to troubleshoot your internet connection.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy