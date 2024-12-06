How to fix Abnormal Disconnection in Path of Exile 2

You’re gearing up to fine-tune your build in Path of Exile 2, but as you boot up the launcher, you receive a horrifying Abnormal Disconnection message. This means you can’t log in, and any plans you had may be thwarted.

Getting an error code in any game can put a wrench in your plans, and it may be even more heartbreaking if you’re hoping to dive into Path of Exile 2 in its early access period. This step usually comes even before the server queue, so it’s the first in a maybe-disheartening series of roadblocks to your game time.

The Abnormal Disconnection error potentially indicates a host of server issues, which were the cause for this error in our case. Here’s how to fix this error.

Can you fix Abnormal Disconnection in Path of Exile 2?

A live look at the servers. Image via Grinding Gear Games

Abnormal Disconnection can happen due to network issues, and it’s likely on GGG’s end of the connection. This error seems to be more common when the PoE 2 servers are under heavy strain or experiencing problems. This was the case, for instance, in the lead-up to the game’s launch in early access, and the dreaded message also appeared after the servers went online.

Fixing the Abnormal Disconnection error may be a matter of ironing out your internet connection, but it may also be due to issues on GGG’s side—and if that’s the case, there’s nothing you can really do to fix it. You’ll just have to wait it out, similar to the “unexpected disconnect” error.

The most likely scenario (and the easiest to rule out) is that there are specific issues with the PoE 2 servers. If that’s the case, you can check out official channels—including social media and the PoE forums—for information. Depending on how big the outage is, however, the forums and other parts of the website may be unavailable.

You can also use third-party tools, such as the reports-based website DownDetector, to see if there are any issues. DownDetector has a specific page for PoE‘s servers, so players can verify or report any outages. If there’s a widespread problem with the online services, for instance, odds are you’re not the only one having that problem. If the problem persists, you can troubleshoot your internet connection, for instance, by turning your router off and on again.

The most likely scenario continues to be server issues, though, which are easy to verify even if the official channels are down. If only the PoE website isn’t working, for instance, it’s safe to assume it’s a server-sided issue. At least developer Grinding Gear Games released an 80-minute video breaking down the game’s systems so you have something to watch while you wait.

