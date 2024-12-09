Where and how to use the Vastiri Horn in Path of Exile 2

With Path of Exile 2 out and taking a lot of inspiration from the games made by FromSoftware, it’s no wonder players are getting stuck completing quests and confused about what to do next.

One such quest is the main one, the Trail of Corruption, which requires you at one point to use the Horn of the Vastiri to progress the story. So, here is where and how you’re supposed to use this item and move forward in the PoE 2 main quest.

Where and how to use the Horn of the Vastiri in PoE 2

The quest prompt will appear at the front of the Caravan where the slaves are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You obtain the Horn of the Vastiri item after you collect various parts throughout Act Two, during which you’ve probably also come across the mysterious Ancient Vows quest. Once you bring the necessary items back to Zarka, she will construct the Horn and tell you to use it to dispel the magical sandstorm brought about by Jamanra, the Risen King. Since you will have already cleared Jamanra’s fortifications and progressed the Ardura Caravan up to the point of the storm, there is no need to go back to it unless you want to farm more level six skill gems, that is.

Instead, use the Desert Map to move to the Halani Gates. Once you’re there, simply move to the front of the Caravan, where the slaves are pulling on it, and you will get a quest prompt. Click on the prompt, and your character will use the Horn of the Vastiri to dispel the snowstorm, paving the way for the Caravan to move to a new area, Deshar, where new and more lethal dangers await you and your allies.

The Halani Gates are in the very middle of the Desert Map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that, as of this article, some players have been complaining that this quest and the item in question is bugged. One solution offered was to destroy the Horn and ask Zarka to make you another, which might help it move along but is not guaranteed. The game is still in early access, and bugs are bound to happen, so report them to the developers via Steam or the forums so they can get on the case as fast as possible.

