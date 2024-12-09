Forgot password
Mysterious red city in the distance from Path of Exile 2 press kit.
Image via Grinding Gear Games
Path of Exile

Where and how to use the Vastiri Horn in Path of Exile 2

Here's how to use the Horn of the Vastiri and clear Jamanra's sandstorm.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Published: Dec 9, 2024 09:26 am

With Path of Exile 2 out and taking a lot of inspiration from the games made by FromSoftware, it’s no wonder players are getting stuck completing quests and confused about what to do next.

One such quest is the main one, the Trail of Corruption, which requires you at one point to use the Horn of the Vastiri to progress the story. So, here is where and how you’re supposed to use this item and move forward in the PoE 2 main quest.

Where and how to use the Horn of the Vastiri in PoE 2

A Witch standing at the front of a caravan pulled with chains by a massive group of slaves alongside a desert in Path of Exile 2.
The quest prompt will appear at the front of the Caravan where the slaves are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You obtain the Horn of the Vastiri item after you collect various parts throughout Act Two, during which you’ve probably also come across the mysterious Ancient Vows quest. Once you bring the necessary items back to Zarka, she will construct the Horn and tell you to use it to dispel the magical sandstorm brought about by Jamanra, the Risen King. Since you will have already cleared Jamanra’s fortifications and progressed the Ardura Caravan up to the point of the storm, there is no need to go back to it unless you want to farm more level six skill gems, that is.

Instead, use the Desert Map to move to the Halani Gates. Once you’re there, simply move to the front of the Caravan, where the slaves are pulling on it, and you will get a quest prompt. Click on the prompt, and your character will use the Horn of the Vastiri to dispel the snowstorm, paving the way for the Caravan to move to a new area, Deshar, where new and more lethal dangers await you and your allies.

A map in Path of Exile 2 with drawings of numerous cities erected in a red desert. Various ruins and skulls are also portrayed.
The Halani Gates are in the very middle of the Desert Map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that, as of this article, some players have been complaining that this quest and the item in question is bugged. One solution offered was to destroy the Horn and ask Zarka to make you another, which might help it move along but is not guaranteed. The game is still in early access, and bugs are bound to happen, so report them to the developers via Steam or the forums so they can get on the case as fast as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.