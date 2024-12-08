Forgot password
An altar nestled among stalagmites at the top of red sandstone stairs in Path of Exile 2.
Path of Exile

How to complete Ancient Vows & find the relics in Path of Exile 2

Here's how to complete Act 2's most confusing quest.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Dec 8, 2024 10:57 am

Path of Exile 2 has drawn a lot of inspiration from Soulslikes, what with the boss fights more closely resembling those of Elden Ring than the ones in Diablo 2. But it seems the devs went beyond rolling and combat, also taking some quest design hints for tasks like Ancient Vows.

The Ancient Vows quest in the game’s Act 2 is lifted straight out of FromSoftware’s design book. It gives you some random items and tells you: go figure it out. If you were as confused as everyone else, here’s how to complete this strange PoE 2 quest.

Find a use for the relics: Ancient Vows quest guide

A descriptive textbox illustrating the Sun Clan Relic item in Path of Exile 2, telling of the non-aggression pact between the factions of the Sun Clan and Maraketh.
You can obtain each relic from fighting random enemies in Keth and the Bone Pits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ancient Vows quest begins once you pick up either the Sun Clan Relic in the Bone Pits area of Act 2 or the Kabala Clan Relic that drops from enemies in Keth. Whichever you picked up first matters little, as either will have started the quest. Both are random drops, so if you haven’t received them yet, make sure you fight a few more groups of enemies in those areas so you can collect them.

Once you have both Relics, you can complete the quest. You will first have to travel to the Valley of the Titans area through the Desert Map on the Caravan and discover the waypoint. It’s located in the middle of the first large section of the map. If you have discovered it prior to finding the Relics, you can simply teleport to the waypoint, as the thing you need to complete the quest is located right next to it.

An altar nestled among stalagmites and a necromancer with an army of skeletal warriors standing in front of it in Path of Exile 2.
Each Relic grants one permanent buff, which can be switched at any time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk up the stairs above the waypoint and click on the altar called Medallion. Insert the Relics into it and select which permanent buff you want. Only one buff can be active at a time, and you can always come back to switch between them if you wish. The buffs grant either a 30 percent increase to Charm charges gained or a 15 percent buff to mana recovery from flasks. Both are good options and can be of tremendous help for your build. If something changes, you can come back and toggle the other one, they won’t expire or lock you out.

Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.