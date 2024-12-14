How to find the Clasped Entry in A Crown of Stone in Path of Exile 2

Despite being in Early Access, Path of Exile 2 is already a vast game with many hidden secrets, challenging quests, and puzzles to uncover. One seemingly hidden quest location that’s frustrating if you don’t know how to track it down is the Clasped Entry in the quest called A Crown of Stone.

Here, we’ve detailed exactly how to find the Clasped Entry in PoE 2, including a map with its location and every Ancient Seal that you’ll need to activate to uncover it.

How to locate the Clasped Entry in Path of Exile 2

A Crown of Stone is a quest you’ll come across when playing Act 2 of PoE 2 alongside two others—The City of Seven Waters and A Theft of Ivory. These three quests can be completed in any order to make progress with this section of the game.

To unlock this trio of quests, make sure that you’ve:

Beaten Geonor at the end of Act 1

at the end of Act 1 Completed the Earning Passage quest to enter the Ardura Caravan

to enter the Ardura Caravan Finished the first part of The Trail of Corruption in Act 2

Once you’ve wrapped up the final part of The Trail of Corruption’s first section, battling Jamanra the Risen King, and made it back to the Ardura Caravan, A Crown of Stone will be available in your quest log.

To start, head to the Desert Map in the covered section of the Ardura Caravan and travel to the Valley of the Titans. You can see the location highlighted on the map below, and when you mouse over it in-game, it’ll prompt you.

A Crown of Stone kicks off in the Valley of the Titans partway into the second Act of the game. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

When you arrive, exit the Ardura Caravan. The quest will now instruct you to find a way to access the Titan Grotto underneath the Valley of Titans, which is where the Clasped Entry comes in.

Get ready to deal with lots of hidden enemies in this area, as some are completely disguised. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Clasped Entry is a locked location inside a large rock formation in the Valley of the Titans. Despite it being locked at first, the game will prompt you when you approach the correct area and indicate it with a red icon on the mini-map.

The Clasped Entry won’t be open to you initially, as you’ll need to find three Ancient Seals around the zone to unlock it. You’re looking for:

The Seal of Rajendra

The Seal of Shakti

The Seal of Sundari

Once you find an Ancient Seal, click on it to activate it. When you mouse over, green text saying Ancient Seal should show up, letting you know where to click exactly. You don’t need to do these in any particular order to find the Clasped Entry.

There’s no particular order to sort out the Ancient Seals in as long as you make sure to get all of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check out the map below for an indication of where to go for all three, plus the Clasped Entry location. It’s a little hard to see, thanks to the background color of the zone, but the blue circles around the checkpoints indicate Ancient Seals and the Dot Esports marker is the Clasped Entry.

Trying to open the Clasped Entry before sorting the Ancient Seals will leave you stuck in the dust. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports,

When all three have been activated, head to the Clasped Entry location on the map. The rockface will crumble away, revealing the door to the Titan Grotto and letting you progress with the quest.

The rockface will crumble away automatically as you approach after the Ancient Seals are activated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, it’s a case of finishing up the main quest. You’ll need to find the Dais of Reckoning deep within the Titan Grotto, then battle the boss Zalmarath the Colossus. This boss has several nasty AoE attacks, which you’ll need to dodge quickly as the battle arena is small.

When you beat Zalmarath the Colossus, it’ll drop a green text quest item called the Flame Ruby. Portal back to Ardura Caravan and give it to Zarka to wrap up A Crown of Stone, helping you progress even further into the depths of Act 2.

