How to find and beat Ignaduk in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 has a vast repertoire of boss fights despite having just launched into its early access program. Ignaduk is one of the more elusive ones, with players struggling to find and beat this optional fight.

So, to make your Act Three woes easier, here is our Ignaduk boss fight guide.

Ignaduk boss guide

Ignaduk location in PoE 2

Ignaduk lurks in the Azak Bog area, accessed via the Infested Barrens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Ignaduk, you must first travel to the Infested Barrens area, accessed by clearing the Chimeral Wetlands zone. Once in there, you should travel north, which is where the Azak Bog area entrance should be located, though bear in mind that PoE 2 does randomize the map setup a bit, and this can vary. In my case, the area was located directly left of where you first spawn after entering the Infested Barrens.

After accessing the Azak Bog and likely speaking to Servi, your quest for Ignaduk begins. The boss is located around the middle of the map, above a ritual that grants you a buff in the fight if you ignite all the straw effigies. She lies in a huge arena that is quickly engulfed in flames, eagerly awaiting your arrival.

How to defeat Ignaduk

Ignaduk does not fare well against minions and splinters of bone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ignaduk, the Bog Witch is a quick and agile boss that will relentlessly fly about the map, spawn spikes, and attack you with massive AOE spells that can easily shred your entire health bar. I’ve defeated her with a Blood Mage Witch using lots of summons and bone spells that do physical damage.

These AOE spells appear as red circles on the map, which explode after a short while. This is by far Ignaduk’s most powerful attack, and a single circle can take your health bar to nearly zero. Getting caught in a follow-up attack when she jumps onto her broom can be deadly, thus you should learn how to roll properly and use those invincibility frames to your advantage. Keeping your trigger finger on the health potion and spamming it if caught in a circle is also recommended to avoid constantly dying.

When Ignaduk is on top of the broom and tries flying into you, dealing damage to her drops her from it, leaving her open to attacks for a second or two. This is your ideal moment to deal some great burst damage and potentially stagger Ignaduk into yet more downtime. I used Bonestorm to this effect, first to take her down, then to riddle her with bone splinters for massive stacking physical damage.

Ignaduk can be knocked off of her broom, leaving her vulnerable to attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the fight enters the second phase and the arena ignites, Ignaduk will try to trap you between two walls she raises out of the ground. She will then blast you either with fire or more of those circles from earlier while you’re stuck with little room to move. Path of Exile 2 bosses tend to do this a lot, with most of them having various abilities to trap and kill you if you’re not paying attention. From what I saw, the flame attack doesn’t do much damage, especially if you roll as soon as it comes down, so it can easily be turned in your favor, as Ignaduk will be stationary while channeling the attack.

Ignaduk is also weak to Cold Damage, so Monks and Frost Sorceresses will have a field day with the boss. Keep in mind that she does have a ton of Fire resistance on account of her wielding the flames as her primary weapon, so going in with not enough additional damage sources can prove deadly, but not for her. Stacking Fire resistance of your own, however, can largely trivialize the second phase of the fight.

