What is a Radar Sphere in Palworld and what does it do?

When you’re out and about looking to catch new Pals in Palworld, there is a tool for every situation. Most Pal Spheres serve a specific purpose, but the Radar Sphere is special, and could confuse players if they don’t know how it works.

Unlike other Pal Spheres, the Radar Sphere isn’t just used to capture Pals in the wild. It has a unique ability to steal Pals from other players, namely any other person you share a Palworld server with. This information was all pulled from datamined content, but the item is very real and can still be encountered if you get unlucky.

Palworld: What is a Radar Sphere and what does it do?

Unlike normal raids, players can essentially use Radar Spheres to raid your base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Radar Sphere is a currently unreleased item in Palworld discovered in recent datamines. It’s fully programmed into the game’s code, which means we have plenty of information about the item, outside of its crafting requirements and the exact purpose it will serve if it does get added in a future update.

According to the data compiled on PalworldTrainer, the Radar Sphere is “A sphere that captures Pals when thrown. Though it has a low chance of success, it can forcibly capture another person’s Pal.” It’s described as costing 5,500 Gold, and is a rank three item, with 20 capture rating and no crafting materials listed. That makes it more than twice as powerful as a regular Pal Sphere, equivalent to a Giga Sphere.

At the time of discovery, the Radar Sphere is the only item in Palworld that lets you steal other players’ Pals, which already has some players terrified.

How to get a Radar Sphere in Palworld

The Radar Sphere isn’t available through legal means in Palworld yet. It only appears in the files, which means it could be added in a future update, and can’t be found or crafted in a playable version of the game.

This item might be featured as a PvP or raid boss-only mechanic for when you defeat other players or NPCs in specific areas. We know Pocketpair does plan to add PvP and other features to Palworld at some point, but no information about the Radar Sphere has been officially shared yet. We will need to wait for future roadmap and update announcements to learn more.

A few hackers were able to exploit the current build of Palworld and spawn Radar Spheres in their inventories. The item is fully programmed and functional, which allowed hackers to run rampant on official servers stealing Pals from other players who might not have even known the item exists. Pocketpair is currently working on patches to prevent this from happening, but be careful if you decide to play on any public servers, even after a fix goes live.