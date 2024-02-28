Track on the go: This incredible Palworld app adds Paldeck to your phone

Palworld has a variety of Pals to collect during your adventures, and while the game does have a Paldeck system to keep track, what if you could check your progress on your phone? Well, one Palworld player has answered this question with an incredible companion app called PalSphere.

PalSphere turns your smartphone into a device similar to the Pokédex you’ll remember from the Pokémon franchise. Using this app, you can see all of the Pals you’ve caught, their abilities, where you can find them, and a lot more. It’s the perfect way to refer back to your Pals without having to open the in-game menu.

There are a lot of Pals to remember. Image via Pocketpair

Thanks to a new update first unveiled on the Palworld subreddit, PalSphere now connects to the game files of PC players, automatically updating with information about Pals as they are caught. This works through the connection of desktop and mobile apps. The desktop app simply connects the save file information to the PalSphere interface.

If you don’t care about tracking progress, you can also just use the mobile application on its own to see details about all of the Pals in Palworld.

Users who have tried the app say it has been a great help and a nice addition to the Palworld experience. Other Palworld players have had trouble getting things to work, but the team has been active on Reddit, responding and helping out when needed.

This feature is limited to just PC players using Steam and can only be used in single-player mode. But multiplayer is expected to come soon. If it helps your situation, local server support is already here.

If you’re eager to give this a try, you can download the desktop and mobile applications from the official PalSphere website. Of course, this application is in no way connected to PocketPair, so don’t expect updates as frequently as Palworld. With Palworld only getting bigger, we expect the app will be updated more often, and it could potentially become the go-to tool to track your progress.