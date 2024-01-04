Palworld’s imminent release date to be revealed next week

The wait is almost over.

The wait for Palworld is almost drawing to a close, and fans will discover the official release date next week with a fresh reveal.

Slated for an early access launch on Steam in January 2024, a planned new trailer for Palworld was mysteriously delayed last month and sparked fears that the game could be pushed back.

More news awaits. Image via Pocketpair

That’s not the case, though, and Palworld remains on course for a Steam release this month—and the definitive date for the title’s entry into early access is set to be revealed alongside a new trailer next week.

No specific date for the new trailer and release date announcement has been provided, and there isn’t a trend for Palworld to follow based on previous announcements, as they have occurred on various dates.

Next week! The news you have all been waiting for will finally be revealed! Are you ready?!#Palworld #Pocketpair pic.twitter.com/TnwttzqVd8 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 4, 2024

Palworld, affectionately described by fans as Pokémon with guns, features over 100 creatures to catch and collect, base building, open-world multiplayer, and epic boss fights—with additional content expected to be added as the game progresses through the early access period.

Additional details on Palworld have been scarce for a while, aside from the regular release of Paldeck entries on social media. The website features several tutorial videos that provide a deeper look into the mechanics of the game, however.

Aside from the release date reveal, the trailer set to release next week should also give us more details on the game itself and may answer some pressing questions—although we may have to wait for the game to release to discover the answers.

Either way, the end of the radio silence regarding Palworld is a huge boost to those, like me, who are eagerly anticipating the game and can’t wait to dive right in. Thankfully, it’s just a short wait now until the countdown can truly begin.