Palworld players agree these quality of life changes must be included in next major update

The wishlist is a long one.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 12, 2024 03:41 am
An image of various Pals from Palworld.
Palworld released in early access on Jan. 19, meaning the game still has room for improvement. It launched with lots to discover but misses key quality-of-life features, and players are getting impatient.

Palworld players have a long wishlist of quality-of-life features they want to see in the future. They want adjustments from strategies surrounding Pals to interface prompts for mounts, building, and more.

The developer will unlikely tackle everything players mentioned in their wishlist on a Feb. 11 Reddit thread. But some have been requested by many more players than others, making them a top priority.

As you’re cashing in more hours of playtime, you will naturally catch countless Pals to sort and manage. And it can become daunting when you’re growing a whole army of them. One player had the perfect solution.

“Presets for pal teams. Let me assign my 5 mining pals together for one-click assembly at the Palbox,” read the top-voted comment on the thread. This quality-of-life idea was popular among the community, alongside a filter by Passive Skills.

Neither feature would be difficult to implement, so Palworld players can reasonably hope to see them join the game in the future—although the developer has yet to mention them.

In the thread, players made all sorts of requests to make catching and assigning Pals easier, such as an icon to signify the Pals you’ve already caught in the wild.

Developer Pocket Pair has been transparent since Palworld’s release. You can make suggestions to improve the game in a dedicated server, and the dev is actively working on making them.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.