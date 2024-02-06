Palworld player has the perfect solution for Pal-assigning woes

Palworld players have been coming up with different ideas since release. On Feb. 5, one player found a solution for assigning Pals in your base.

Recommended Videos

A player named Ructstewd came up with a Pal Facility Assignment on Reddit. As the name suggests, this construction’s purpose would be to manage your Pal’s work suitabilities and facilitate them to tasks. Everyone who has reached the mid-game in Palworld and developed their bases knows it would be helpful to have a feature like this.

Ructstewd showcased how it could initially look. The menu shows all other facilities and has Pals assigned to them. That way, players wouldn’t have to worry about Pals focusing on other types of errands in their bases.

The best and only method of assigning your Pals to specific tasks in the base is the “pick up and toss” method. You grab a Pal and throw it in the direction of the work you want them to do. For example, if you want one of them to work in the Stone Pit, you toss it into the Stone Pit.

As simple as it sounds, it’s the only way of managing your Pals’ tasks in the base, and it’s often annoying. Sometimes, they have large hitboxes and assign themselves to the wrong facilities or can’t be picked up when doing a specific task.

Given how Palworld is in the early access mode, many adjustments are bound to come in the future. We hope a similar management feature will be launched sooner rather than later.