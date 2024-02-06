Category:
Palworld

Palworld player has the perfect solution for Pal-assigning woes

It would be a game changer.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 06:40 am
A player in Palworld petting a Cawgnito.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld players have been coming up with different ideas since release. On Feb. 5, one player found a solution for assigning Pals in your base.

Recommended Videos

A player named Ructstewd came up with a Pal Facility Assignment on Reddit. As the name suggests, this construction’s purpose would be to manage your Pal’s work suitabilities and facilitate them to tasks. Everyone who has reached the mid-game in Palworld and developed their bases knows it would be helpful to have a feature like this.

Ructstewd showcased how it could initially look. The menu shows all other facilities and has Pals assigned to them. That way, players wouldn’t have to worry about Pals focusing on other types of errands in their bases.

This Feature Needs to be Added ASAP – Pal Facility Assignment
byu/Ructstewd inPalworld

The best and only method of assigning your Pals to specific tasks in the base is the “pick up and toss” method. You grab a Pal and throw it in the direction of the work you want them to do. For example, if you want one of them to work in the Stone Pit, you toss it into the Stone Pit.

As simple as it sounds, it’s the only way of managing your Pals’ tasks in the base, and it’s often annoying. Sometimes, they have large hitboxes and assign themselves to the wrong facilities or can’t be picked up when doing a specific task.

Given how Palworld is in the early access mode, many adjustments are bound to come in the future. We hope a similar management feature will be launched sooner rather than later.

related content
Read Article You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Warsect, a giant beetle-like Pal, walks towards the Pal tamer.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Beakon breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a flying Beakon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Beakon breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Palworld player character holding wooden club
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Warsect, a giant beetle-like Pal, walks towards the Pal tamer.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Beakon breeding combinations in Palworld
The player petting a flying Beakon in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Beakon breeding combinations in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Palworld player character holding wooden club
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Feb 5, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.