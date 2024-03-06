Palworld player discovers how to capture NPCs with one in a million ‘misclick’

One of the fun yet time-consuming things you can do in Palworld is capture Pals to create your army of fluffy creatures that will work for you, and today one player accidentally took capturing to a whole new level by trapping an NPC with a wild throw.

Recommended Videos

The spectacular accident happened after one Palworld player returned from being AFK, misclicked, threw a Pal Sphere they were holding, and caught one of the NPCs walking around their camp. Essentially what happened was the accidentally-thrown Pal Sphere hit one of the straw beds, bounced off the nearby crafting table (which in hindsight seems perfectly placed), and then struck the NPC in question, which is how they were able to capture him.

Given the Palworld capture rates begin at seven percent, it’s incredible that they could capture this NPC, even if it was a slip of the fingers. This player may not be the first to capture an NPC, but its capture does beg the question: What should you do with a captured NPC? Do you let it go? Or do you put the NPC to work? Or do you keep capturing NPCs and put the non-merchant ones in a cage, as some players have done?

Well, it’s really up to you. But there are some benefits to “capturing” any NPCs you see. Basic NPCs can work on crafting benches and join your party (but they’re quite weak, of course), and they can even be sold to merchants. If you capture a merchant, you can place them at your base and trade with them as much as you want. However, this should only be done on private servers because you’ll cause chaos on public servers if you take merchants from everyone.

It may not be the most ethical thing to do in Palworld, but it’s possible. And hopefully, this “misclick” inspires a whole new round of Pal trickshot capturing videos.