Palworld player creatively uses Grappling Gun mechanics to transform their base

A creative Palworld player has used Grappling Gun mechanics to transform their base by creating an elevator for easier navigation.

An efficient base is crucial to your progression in Palworld, though you can quickly get overrun with all the workbenches you need and the Pals required to keep things running smoothly—but one player seems to have found a solution.

Make a base more efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a video picked up by Palworld’s official X account (formerly Twitter), a player showed their two-level base layout equipped with a sneaky elevator to reach the higher level much quicker, with stairs not required.

Instead, a narrow vertical shaft is shown that may seem strange at first glance, but its true function is soon revealed when the player equips their Grappling Gun and soars up to the second level—taking advantage of some wonky Palworld physics.

The great thing about this base design is it seems all the Pals working in the base are restricted to the second level, meaning the first can be used for things that don’t require a Pal to use, like storage. And they can freely gather whatever they need without awkwardly stumbling into Pals hard at work.

This sort of form and function is severely lacking in my starter base in Palworld, where I’ve quickly outgrown the area I selected, having not been efficient with my choice, and now I’m left with a mess that is a nightmare to be around.

A second level and a Grapple Gun elevator would certainly cure many of those problems. But I still feel it would be a bit of a mess, considering there isn’t an efficent way to assign Pals to jobs in Palworld. They have far too much freedom that I want them to have.

That may make me sound like a monster, but clearly, you haven’t had the struggle of trying to walk to a storage box and finding yourself blocked by a giant Suzaku making bread.