Palworld OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error, explained

Palworld was recently launched in early access and as impressive as its visuals are for an early build, it’s prone to errors, some of which can be confusing to decode.

The OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error, for example, has left several players puzzled. It’s not as difficult to fix as it may sound, though.

What is the OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error in Palworld and how to fix it?

All you gotta do is spam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply put, Palworld’s perplexing OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error pops up when you try to start a multiplayer session. While it doesn’t appear all the time, I’ve been plagued by it multiple times, enough to be annoyed. What’s kept me sane is how easy the fix is for the error.

To fix the OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error in Palworld, all I had to do was close the error message prompt and hit the Start Game button again. That’s it. But note that it wasn’t this easy every time. Sometimes, the error refused to go away, so I had to repeat the process of clicking on OK and then Start Game up to 10 times. Sometimes, clicking on a different world name and then the world I wanted to open helped solve the error too. It’s definitely inconvenient, but for me, it’s much easier than having to restart the game.

Other workarounds to try for the OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error in Palworld

If the error refuses to go away with the aforementioned method, you can try the following workarounds:

Restart Palworld. This is another sure-fire way to fix the pesky OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error. Check for pending Palworld updates and complete them if any. Pocket Pair has been releasing hotfixes, so do keep an eye out for news in that regard.

Ultimately, no matter the workarounds you try, the OnCreateSessionCompleteDelegate error is the result of an internal hiccup, most possibly due to a server bottleneck caused by the launch hype. So no amount of troubleshooting from your side will permanently fix the error. Since you’re facing this error, chances are Palworld is also crashing multiple times for you.

As annoying as it can be, waiting for the traffic to subside or for the devs to improve Palworld’s servers are our best bets.