Palworld devs warn players about upcoming multiplayer system update, potential connection issues

Prepare for an outage.
Published: Jan 31, 2024 12:40 pm
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

Palworld has received consistent updates since it launched on Jan. 19, but not all of them have gone smoothly. Pocketpair is now warning players ahead of a Jan. 31 update that will update the multiplayer system and potentially cause some additional issues. 

In a “server infrastructure” update set to drop on Jan. 31 at 12pm CT, Palworld’s multiplayer system will get some serious work done. Pocketpair did not specify exactly what is being changed with this infrastructure shift, but it is likely to impact plenty of players looking to jump into a server at some point today. 

player running in palworld
Servers might suffer for a bit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to the developers, the update will have no impact on players or their save files, but there will likely be an uptick in reports of users having difficulty connecting to servers. Additionally, multiplayer co-op sessions could also be affected—though Pocketpair specifies that both of these issues should only be happening around when the update first goes live. “If you experience connectivity problems after this time, we would appreciate it if you could try restarting the game on both the host and client sides,” Pocketpair said.

Even though there are no details about what this update will be doing for Palworld, this could be the devs laying the groundwork for future improvements that have been detailed in the current content roadmap

At this point, Pocketpair is focused on addressing “critical issues” that are negatively impacting the player experience along with general improvements, such as making Pal AI work better when assigned to bases. There are also plans to add PvP, Raid Bosses, and other multiplayer features such as crossplay and server transfers. Most of this is still going to be a ways out, though this is just the beginning of Palworld’s early access plans.

