How to increase Palworld max bases

More places to settle down.
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 11:59 am

Welcome to the ever-expanding lands of Palworld. Explorers are finally getting a chance to step foot onto new lands with the Sakurajima update, including new Pals, new raids, new locations, and more bases to be had.

Originally, you could only have three different bases located across the vast and diverse map of Palworld. This limited the number of locations where you could set up shop, whether you needed a specific resource farm, a place to build tools and weapons, or a main hub for your exploring needs.

In the new update, however, players have been given the option to increase how many bases they can have in one given server. Here is how to increase the maximum number of bases you have in Palworld.

Increasing max bases in Palworld, explained

Screenshot of the settings in Palworld
You’ll need to change some settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase the maximum number of bases you can have in Palworld, start a new world and open up the custom difficulty menu before you start the game. Scroll to the bottom of the menu, where you’ll find a new option to increase the maximum number of bases for each guild, along with the max number of work Pals at a base.

After the update, you can have up to 10 different bases for each guild, along with a maximum of 50 Pals available to work at a single base. This will, however, impact how quickly your world will load, along with how much processing power you’ll need to play on a specific world. Just keep in mind that if there are more bases and more Pals, there’s a chance your game will slow down or even crash due to the number of items it needs to load at a given moment.

