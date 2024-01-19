Category:
Palworld

How to fix ‘no password has been entered’ error in Palworld

Making friends is tough, but playing games with them is tougher sometimes.
Grizzbolt building in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Palworld, the monster-catcher, survival, crafting, third-person adventure game that’s taken over the gaming community in January 2024, is even more fun with friends—but only if you can group with them.

The game offers both private and public servers on PC, and setting up a private server can be done quite easily. But as Palworld is an early access game, there are likely to be bugs, and one of them has to do with getting friends to join a private server.

Many gamers trying to Pal around with their pals have been met with a weird “no password has been entered” error, even after using the password set up by the server owner. But there’s a simple explanation for it.

Here’s everything we know so far about the “no password has been entered” Palworld error.

Palworld “no password has been entered” error, explained

Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
It’s quite fun with friends. Image via Pocketpair

Palworld’s “no password has been entered” server is a known issue in the game surrounding its launch day, according to the developer. As such, there’s no current fix for it, but one is in the works.

“We’re aware of this issue and plan to address it in the next update,” the developer Pocket Pair said in a FAQ. “In the meantime, if you need to secure the server with a password, you can configure it as a community server. This will make it accessible from the in-game community server list, prompting you to enter a password upon entry.”

For now, the only workaround is to play with friends on a community server. Until the fix is deployed, this is the best way to play with friends in a password-protected server.

It’s no wonder that Palworld is having issues on launch day. The game sold a massive one million copies in just over eight hours and became one of the top games on Twitch on its launch day, so the servers are undoubtedly stressed out as the developers work around the clock to get the game properly up and running.

But keep in mind, it is an early access title, so issues like this are sure to continue to arise.

For more info on setting up a server in Palworld, Pocketpair has set up a guide on how to make and use them on its website. Until then, make sure to follow the game’s official account on Twitter/X to keep up with all updates now and in the future.

