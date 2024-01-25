How to fix infinite loading screen error in Palworld

Palworld is currently in early access, which means it’s an unfinished version the developers are still actively working on while they gather feedback from players. This means errors like the infinite loading screen, which sometimes happens when you try to log in, can pop up frequently.

Depending on how and when you decide to play Palworld, you might run into more problems, especially considering so many people are trying to load into the game and survive with their Pals. Pocketpair usually warns players when widespread issues impact the game and its servers, but there’s always a chance you’ll run into problems on your own.

Palworld: How to fix the infinite loading and login screen error

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you try to load into any Palworld server at certain times of day, you might encounter what appears to be an infinite loading screen, or a black screen with the Palworld logo moving in the bottom-right corner.

Pocketpair notes this happens more frequently when connecting to official servers, and could be more common due to a recent patch that focused on combatting cheaters and exploits. Currently, the only fix for this error is to wait for the game to load you into the server, or exit Palworld and attempt to connect again. Part of the issue appears to be due to login congestion at key times, like during the launch of a new update, when everyone gets kicked from the servers and tries to log back in at the same time. This means there isn’t really a manual fix you can try other than waiting.

Pocketpair says single-player, co-op, and any private servers should mostly be unaffected by this issue. In addition to loading screen errors, common problems like seeing the ”sorry you’re currently prevented from playing online multiplayer games” and “A Process Has Crashed” errors can also ruin your day. But at least those issues don’t involve hackers stealing your Pals using an unreleased item.