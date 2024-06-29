How to farm Dog Coins in Palworld

The latest Sakurajima update in Palworld has introduced an exciting new currency: Dog Coins. No, this isn’t some cryptocurrency scheme featuring a cute Shiba Inu—Dog Coins have a major use in Palworld.

The hunt for Palworld Dog Coins will introduce you to some new faces in the Sakurajima update. Various quests will guide you through the new content and have you explore everything new, but some items will need farming.

If you can’t wait to meet the Medal Merchant and add various cosmetics to your skin collection, and also other rare items, it’s time to set out on a new adventure.

How can you farm Dog Coins fast in Palworld?

Is that a regular chest? No, that’s Mimog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to farm Dog Coins in Palworld is by defeating Mimogs. These trickster Pals disguise themselves as treasure chests, making them challenging since they’re quite elusive. Mimogs mimic chests, so keep an eye on suspicious-looking crates as you venture around their whereabouts. When you spot a Mimog, approach them cautiously and be prepared to deal swift blows.

Alternatively, you can also go after faction enemies, as they have a chance to drop Dog Coins upon defeat. Dog Coins may appear in Treasure Chests and Scrap Piles, so don’t forget to interact with them whenever possible.

If you’d like to avoid the Mimog grind, maximizing your Treasure Chest encounters is the best course of action. Exploring dungeons and hard-to-reach areas where chests are more likely to spawn while keeping an eye on Junk Piles as you venture around could yield decent sums of Dog Coins.

Where to use Dog Coins in Palworld

It’s hard to say no to cosmetics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can spend Dog Coins at the Medal Merchant in Palworld. Go to coordinates (64, -413), (-72, -544), (-460, -11) to meet with the Medal Merchant and buy your preferred items from below.

Burden Elixir — 350 Dog Coins

— 350 Dog Coins Cattiva Hat — 50 Dog Coins

— 50 Dog Coins Cawgnito Hat — 50 Dog Coins

— 50 Dog Coins Concentrated All-Purpose Pal Extract — 2,000 Dog Coins

— 2,000 Dog Coins Dumud Helm — 50 Dog Coins

— 50 Dog Coins Lamball Hat — 50 Dog Coins

— 50 Dog Coins Life Fruit — 500 Dog Coins

— 500 Dog Coins Might Elixir — 350 Dog Coins

— 350 Dog Coins Multi Climate Undershirt +1 — 100 Dog Coins

— 100 Dog Coins Mysterious Accessory Box — 100 Dog Coins

— 100 Dog Coins Power Fruit — 500 Dog Coins

— 500 Dog Coins Highly Rare Fruit — 1,000 Dog Coins

— 1,000 Dog Coins Ring of Freight +1 — 50 Dog Coins

— 50 Dog Coins Sibelyx Hat — 50 Dog Coins

— 50 Dog Coins Speed Elixir — 350 Dog Coins

— 350 Dog Coins Stamina Elixir — 350 Dog Coins

— 350 Dog Coins Stout Fruit — 500 Dog Coins

— 500 Dog Coins Vital Elixir — 350 Dog Coins

