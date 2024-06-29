There are many different creatures that roam the sky in Palworld, but none are as impressive and exciting as the yellow-and-black bolt known as Helzephyr Lux. This Pal was recently added in the new Sakurajima update, and can be a prime addition to an explorer team.

Recommended Videos

Now, Helzephyr Lux isn’t a great Pal to have as a worker at your various bases since it only has level three Transporting and Generating Electricity. It can, however, be used as a flying mount since it has decent speed while also applying Electric-type damage to all of your attacks as you ride it. As a result, it can be a good companion to bring along when hunting down Water-type Alpha Pals and other tough enemies.

If you’re having trouble capturing this shocking Pal, here is how to breed Helzephyr Lux in Palworld.

How to breed a Helzephyr Lux egg in Palworld

A flash of light across the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To breed and create a Helzephyr Lux egg in Palworld, there are only two different combinations that you can complete. The first combination requires you to find and capture two Helzephyr Luxs so that you have a guaranteed chance. The second combination, on the other hand, is a lot more achievable: Breeding a regular Helzephyr with Beakon.

Helzephyr and Beakon are much easier to acquire than a pair of Helzephyr Lux, since they can be found at lower levels and are easily grabbed up with limited effort. You will, however, need to travel around during the night time at Hypocrite Hill to find a Helzephyr, but if your Pals are high enough level and your Pal Spheres are strong enough, you shouldn’t have a problem yoinking one for your collection.