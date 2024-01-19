Palworld players are still curious if you can pause.

Imagine this scenario: You enter Palworld for the first time and set out on a mission to catch more Pals, but there’s a postman at your door delivering a package. You want to stand up and walk up to the door, but that Pal will surely run away if you leave your computer. If only you could pause Palworld.

Can you pause in Palworld? – Answered

No, you can’t pause in Palworld, at least not in the traditional sense of the word. Even if you bring up the main menu with your inventory, party members, technology, Paldeck, guild, and options, the game won’t pause in the background.

The main menu doesn’t pause the game. Video by Dot Esports

You see your character moving from one side to another in an idle position and the world around you moving as usual. This means you’re still a part of the world and creatures and players can interact with you.

The best alternative to pausing in Palworld

The best alternative to pausing in Palworld is simply returning to the lobby. By doing this, your character won’t be a part of the world temporarily.

Choosing the Return to Title button leads you back to the lobby. This also automatically saves your game. When you are ready to play again, head back to your server. When entering the world, you’ll load the previous one and return to where you logged out.